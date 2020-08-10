Academy Sports + Outdoors donates $1K back-to-school shopping spree to Hangers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Academy Sports + Outdoors is helping Hangers get the products they need by donating a $1,000 shopping spree to the organization so they can buy school supplies for the upcoming school year.
Hangers is a clothing resource that helps EVSC students in need by providing them everyday living essentials that would otherwise be unaffordable.
The organization is using the shopping spree to buy back-to-school items like clothes, shoes, backpacks, lunch boxes, sports equipment and more.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.