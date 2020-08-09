Scattered rain and triple-digit heat index values

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few spotty showers and storms are moving through this evening, but our rain chances will increase overnight and into Monday morning. Although the first half of Monday may be a bit soggy, it looks like we will get some sunshine during the afternoon. Then, another round of showers and storms may move through overnight Monday night.
We are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather Monday, which is a one out of five on the risk scale. That means an isolated strong to severe storm is possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. The main threats will be frequent lightning, isolated damaging wind gusts, and heavy rain, which could lead to localized flash flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas.
When it is not raining, Monday will be hot! Morning lows will be in the low 70s, and we will top out around 90° Monday afternoon. When you factor in the humidity it will probably feel like the upper 90s to around 100°.
The rest of the week will not be quite that hot, but high temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible on and off throughout this entire week, but the weather models are having trouble agreeing on when exactly that rain will happen each day, and there will still be plenty of dry time.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.