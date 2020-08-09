Police: Jasper woman strikes male with whiskey bottle

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is in jail on a battery charge after a Sunday morning incident.
The Jasper Police Department responded to the 300 block of South Meridian Road just before 2 a.m.
Officers say when they arrived, they found a male with a cut to his upper lip.
Police say the victim and witness told them 44-year-old Laura Stallings was causing a disturbance. Authorities state Stallings eventually struck the victim in the face with a full glass whiskey bottle.
The male was taken to Memorial Hospital by a friend to get treated for the injuries.
Stallings is charged with domestic battery with a deadly weapon and is booked in the Dubois County Jail.
