Police: Jasper woman strikes male with whiskey bottle

Police: Jasper woman strikes male with whiskey bottle
Laura Stallings (Source: Dubois County Jail)
By Makayla Neukam | August 9, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT - Updated August 9 at 10:37 AM

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is in jail on a battery charge after a Sunday morning incident.

The Jasper Police Department responded to the 300 block of South Meridian Road just before 2 a.m.

Officers say when they arrived, they found a male with a cut to his upper lip.

Police say the victim and witness told them 44-year-old Laura Stallings was causing a disturbance. Authorities state Stallings eventually struck the victim in the face with a full glass whiskey bottle.

The male was taken to Memorial Hospital by a friend to get treated for the injuries.

Stallings is charged with domestic battery with a deadly weapon and is booked in the Dubois County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.