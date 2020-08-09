41 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.; State cases up 1,048

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health releases its Sunday update.
Health officials say there are 1,048 new positive cases and one new death, bringing the total in the state to 74,328 confirmed positive cases and 2,835 total deaths.
The state map shows 41 new cases in Vanderburgh County, nine new cases in Dubois County, five new cases in Spencer County, four new cases in Gibson County, two new cases in Warrick and Perry Counties, and one new case in Posey County.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 1,963 cases, 13 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 696 cases, 12 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 581 cases, 30 deaths
- Perry Co. - 186 cases, 12 deaths
- Posey Co. - 171 cases
- Gibson Co. - 225 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 136 cases, 3 death
- Pike Co. - 53 cases
The Resource and Awareness Task Force will conduct a third neighborhood drive up testing site Wednesday, August 12, at 4100 Covert Ave. in Evansville.
This will be in the parking lot of the former Health South Rehab Hospital.
The drive up testing clinic will start at 5 p.m. and run until test supplies have been exhausted.
- Testing is for only Evansville/Vanderburgh County residents and identification will be required.
- No appointments will be required. Individuals will be tested on a first come first serve basis.
- There will be no restrictions on receiving a test, such as being symptomatic.
- Testing will be free of charge, but if individuals have insurance they will be asked to provide their insurance information for billing purposes.
- All those who come to receive a test will be asked to wear a facial covering until they are tested. If residents don’t have facial coverings they will be provided one.
- Individuals will be asked for basic personal information so results can be provided and follow up case management can occur if positive results are determined.
- Children under the age of 18 may also be tested with consent from a parent or guardian.
- Those who are unable to drive to the testing site can walk up to receive a test. These individuals will also be asked to wear a face-covering before they receive a test, and be provided a face covering if they do not have one.
