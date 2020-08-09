New bookstore opens near UE campus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new bookstore has opened across the street from the University of Evansville.
The store is called Bluestocking Social. Owners Annie and Matt Fitzpatrick held their grand opening on Saturday
Not only do they sell books, but they also have art supplies and small gift shop. Their idea originally began as a mobile bookstore, but when space became available in the basement below Rust and Ruby Salon, they couldn’t pass it up.
“Our initial thought was that we wanted to create a space for the community, and try to build more of a community of readers and writers within Evansville here,” co-owner Matt Fitzpatrick said. “And then, of course, like students coming and working on papers, and things like that.”
“Really, just this location kind of worked out,” co-owner Annie Fitzpatrick said. “You’ve got the University next door, you’ve then got the foot traffic from the coffee shop and [Rust and Ruby Salon] and you have so many neighborhoods nearby too.”
The bookstore’s name actually refers to the bluestocking society from 18th century England.
