KY confirms 425 additional COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 425 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky is currently reporting that 34,982 people have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Beshear says nine new cases were from children ages five and younger.
As of Saturday, 773 people have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some statistics are unavailable until Monday.
The Governor says the state recorded 330 fewer cases this week than last week.
You can watch Gov. Beshear’s full Sunday update in the video below:
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 750 cases, 8 deaths, 657 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 626 cases, 11 deaths, 590 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 407 cases, 34 deaths, 320 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 363 cases, 8 death, 322 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 337 cases, 4 deaths, 280 recovered
- Webster Co. - 91 cases, 1 death, 74 recovered
- McLean Co. - 44 cases, 1 death, 39 recovered
- Union Co. - 62 cases, 50 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 46 cases, 40 recovered
The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing.
To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website and follow the COVID-19 test prompts.
You must be preregistered to be tested.
