EFD responds to house fire on Herbert Ave Sat.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Herbert Avenue Saturday.
Fire officials say they arrived in the 2300 block of Herbert Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
Both people inside the home escaped out the front door.
We are told one person received burns to his shoulders, left arm and ear due to not being able to open the front door. He was treated on the scene and released by AMR.
Officials say crews put out the fire in about ten minutes. They say the fire started in the bedroom near an electrical outlet.
According to officials, one person stated they were burning incense on a nightstand in the same area. Fire officials gave both residents Red Cross’s information to assist them due to being displaced.
The cause of the fire is determined to be accidental.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.