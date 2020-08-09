Catholic Diocese of Evansville staff member tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Catholic Diocese of Evansville has been informed a staff member at one of its schools that returned to classes just last week has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Catholic Education Office sent out the following statement in regard to the situation on Sunday:
The Diocese of Evansville Catholic Education Office continues to make the health and safety of students, their families and school staffs its priorities. Since classes resumed on Aug. 5, all diocesan schools have followed – and will continue to follow – all recommended protocols to keep students and staff safe.
The Catholic Education Office has learned that a staff member at one of the diocesan Catholic schools that returned to classes last week has tested positive for COVID-19. Diocesan and school officials have reported the test to county health department officials. Interviews with the staff member have confirmed that there was no close contact with any students or staff.
As a result, and with the approval of health-department officials, classes will continue on Monday. The staff member is self-quarantining and will return to work at the appropriate time. School families and the entire school community have been notified of the positive test and the plan for classes to continue.
The Catholic Education Office urges parents to screen students daily before they arrive for classes, and it urges school staff to self-screen daily before arriving for classes. Students who are not feeling well and/or who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home, and parents should contact their health providers. Staff members who are not feeling well and/or who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home, and they should contact their health providers.
Due to privacy concerns, the Diocese of Evansville will not provide specific details on the individuals or schools involved.
