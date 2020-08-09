Big moves made on ‘Moving Day’ of Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Momentum is a big factor in sports, especially in golf where if you’re driving or putting it well, you can really get on a roll.
Saturday was round three of the Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament, and there was a mixed bag of positive and negative momentum on “Moving Day.”
Two-time champion Logan Osborne began the day at 6-under-par, and he got off to a good start on Hole 1, as he sunk the birdie putt to get things going.
Over on Hole 4, Osborne then drained a long putt for birdie.
Tim Simmons started the day at 3-under-par. Over on Hole 3, he made a putt for a big birdie. Overall, Simmons shot 3-under-par on the day to move up.
Staying on Hole 3, University of Evansville senior Spencer Wagner came away with a beautiful chip from the right, as he dropped it just a few feet from the hole. Wagner would finish with a birdie.
The day’s biggest mover was Clint Keown. The Memorial High School grad came in at 2-under-par, but played red hot throughout the day.
Firstly, Keown buried a putt for birdie on Hole 3. Then after landing his tee shot less than five feet away on Hole 4, he putted home another birdie.
Keown birdied the first four holes, en-route to shooting 8-under par.
Meanwhile, North High School and Indiana University grad David Mills started the day with the lead, and played well. On Hole 3, his birdie comes up just a little short, but he makes the easy par.
Then on the par three on Hole 4, Mills drives it pretty close to the pin, and knocks it down for the birdie. Mills shot 5-under-par to end the day still in first place.
Here’s a look at the top portion of the Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament leader board:
1. David Mills -13
2. Clint Keown -10
T3. Tim Simmons -6
T3. Logan Osborne -6
T5. Spencer Wagner -5
T5. Cameron Weyer -5
The final round is Sunday at Evansville Country Club.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.