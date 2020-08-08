Smith Mills Volunteer Fire Dept. receives water for upcoming wildfire season

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Smith Mills Volunteer Fire Department received 196 cases of canned drinking water for the upcoming wildfire season.
The water is from Anheuser-Busch wholesale partner, Edward Utley Jr. Inc.
Fire officials say maintaining firefighters’ hydration during long incidents or disasters is a major safety concern for many departments.
“Firefighters lose a tremendous amount of fluid during high-intensity response such as battling wildfires. Proper hydration is critical to ensure the safety of our firefighters and to keep them performing at their best,” said Asst Chief Bryan Coghill. “Thanks to this water donation from Anheuser-Busch and the National Volunteer Fire Council, we have the resources to keep our firefighters hydrated and ready to respond.”
The Smith Mills Volunteer Fire Department responds to approximately 25 wildland/brush fires annually.
