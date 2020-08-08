Sheriff’s Office: K-9 team tracks 3 felons overnight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four men have been arrested after two police pursuits overnight.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team helped in the arrest.
On Friday just after 11:20 p.m., Indiana State Police troopers requested the assistance of the sheriff’s office during a pursuit near US 41 and Waterworks Road.
Authorities say ISP units were attempting to stop a red 2001 Dodge Ram with false/fictitious plates operating without headlights.
According to officials, troopers lost sight of the vehicle near Waterworks Road near Nugent Drive. They say deputies found the vehicle on a farm access road and witnessed the driver run into a soybean field.
We are told ISP troopers and sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter, and the sheriff’s office K-9 team started tracking 46-year-old Jerry Brown of Henderson, Ky.
Officials state Brown was tracked through the field, across the creek and through the woods before being caught. They say Brown was found trying to hide in a large bush about a mile from where the tracking started.
At around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, deputies saw a vehicle with an equipment violation weaving between two lanes.
According to authorities, deputies stopped the vehicle near Fulton Avenue and Georgia Street, but the driver sped away until the vehicle failed to turn at the intersection of Kratzville Road and Huber Avenue.
We are told a vehicle struck a fence and a tree before coming to rest at Locust Hill Cemetery. Two of the three people inside ran from the vehicle.
Officials say a stolen firearm was found inside the vehicle.
According to the news release, 24-year-old Jerel Howard surrendered immediately. The release states deputies and the EPD set up a perimeter as a K-9 team started tracking the two men who ran from the vehicle.
Authorities state the K-9 unit found 25-year-old Trevor Brown and 23-year-old Shacorey Hawkins a half-mile away hiding along a creek in the 1200 block of West Buena Vista Road.
Jerry Brown, not pictured, is charged with the following:
- Resisting law enforcement as a level 6 felony
- Driving while a habitual traffic violator for life as a level five felony
- Two outstanding warrants
Hawkins, pictured above, is charged with the following:
- Possession of stolen property as a level 6 felony
- Resisting law enforcement as a level 6 felony
- Resisting Law Enforcement as a Class A Misdemeanor
- Possession of a Handgun by a Domestic Batterer as a Level 6 Felon
- Possession of Marijuana as a Class B misdemeanor
- Reckless Driving as a Class A Misdemeanor
- Driving with License Suspended-Prior as a Class A Misdemeanor
- Two outstanding misdemeanor warrants
Trevor Brown, pictured above, is charged with the following:
- Possession of Stolen Property as a Level 6 Felony
- Possession of a Handgun Without a License as a Class A Misdemeanor
- Resisting Law Enforcement as a Class A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana as a Class B Misdemeanor
Howard, pictured above, is charged with the following:
- Possession of Stolen Property as a Level 6 Felony
- Possession of a Handgun without a License as a Class A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana as a Class B Misdemeanor
