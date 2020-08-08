Mount Vernon police officers recognized for saving woman’s life

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Two police officers are receiving big honors in Posey County.
According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, Officers Candace Rueger and Brandon Woodley responded to a report of an unconscious woman back on August 3.
Officials say the two officers jumped into action to help save the woman’s life with CPR and administering Naloxone, a drug used to reverse narcotic overdoses.
Officials say without their help, the situation could have been a lot different.
“That night, Officer Rueger and Officer Woodley exemplified community service,” Mount Vernon Police Chief Anthony Alldredge said. “These are the kinds of selfless acts that make our entire department proud.”
Both officers are getting letters of commendation and a pin to signify their achievement.
