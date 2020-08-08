Green River District reports 32 new positive cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 32 new positive cases.
Of those cases, 20 are in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, three in Henderson, Ohio and Union Counties, and one in Webster County.
This brings the total number of cases in the district to 1,693. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now at 1,462 (86%).
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 750 cases, 8 deaths, 657 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 619 cases, 10 deaths, 588 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 407 cases, 34 deaths, 320 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 363 cases, 8 death, 322 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 337 cases, 4 deaths, 280 recovered
- Webster Co. - 91 cases, 1 death, 74 recovered
- McLean Co. - 44 cases, 1 death, 39 recovered
- Union Co. - 62 cases, 50 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 46 cases, 40 recovered
The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing.
To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website and follow the COVID-19 test prompts.
You must be preregistered to be tested.
