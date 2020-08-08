Daily rain chances

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An unsettled weather pattern is taking over this week, which means a chance of rain every day!
Tonight will be mostly clear, but we will see more clouds after midnight, and a few showers and storms are possible late tonight, mainly in Illinois. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s and into the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the upper 60s by Sunday morning.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move through the Tri-State Sunday. Right now, it looks like the best chance of rain will be in the morning through the middle of the day, then the rain will become more isolated as we go through Sunday afternoon and evening. I am hoping we will be dry by post time at Ellis Park, but there is no guarantee. Either way, the track will probably be wet.
Our temperatures may fluctuate some throughout the day as the rain will temporarily cool us off. However, in general, temperatures will be climbing through the 70s during the first half of the day and will likely top out in the mid 80s Sunday afternoon.
The rain on Sunday is just the tip of the iceberg. There will still be plenty of dry time, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on and off every day for the rest of the week. Heavy rain and lightning will be possible each day, but severe storms are not expected. In total, we will probably pick up 1.5 to 3 inches of rain over the next seven days, and some isolated higher totals are possible.
Despite the rain, high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s Monday and Tuesday and mid 80s the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
