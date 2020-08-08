Attorney General’s office waiting on ballistics test in Breonna Taylor case

The FBI also released a statement concerning the ballistics, “As many saw on June 19th, FBI Louisville returned to Breonna Taylor’s apartment to execute a federal search warrant. Over two days of searching, the FBI collected a significant amount of ballistic evidence and completed a shooting reconstruction. This evidence is being tested and analyzed at the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia. Once the FBI Laboratory has completed its findings, FBI Louisville will promptly share our results with the Attorney General’s Office.”