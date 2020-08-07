Vectren sends employees to assist with power restoration following Hurricane Isaias

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vectren crews are leaving the Tri-State and heading east.
10 employees traveled to Long Island on Friday to aid the Public Service Electric and Gas Company as utility officials reconnect power after Hurricane Isaias.
Vectren linemen, a field supervisor and safety consultant will likely face 16-hour work days restoring power.
While the company has often released contractors, this is the first time since Hurricane Sandy in 2012 that Vectren’s full-time employees have been called to assist.
Vectren has also sent an additional 60 contractors to assist other northeast utilities.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.