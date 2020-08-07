Vandal tags several spots in Evansville’s arts district

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Haynie’s Corner Arts District has been hit by an unwelcome vandal. At least half a dozen different areas are now marked by graffiti.
“Friday Friday” is a popularly monthly event hosted on Haynie’s Corner. It celebrates both arts and culture.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the gatherings have been called off. Many people still made their way to the creative community Friday evening for something similar and got a look at the graffiti.
"I like the culture down here," Hannah Paulson said. "It's a very inclusive area and it has always just been really cool."
Food trucks, live music and fellowship are just some of what attracted dozens down to Haynie’s Corner.
City leaders say roughly $2 million in development grants have been invested to revitalize the area since 2014.
14 News is learning that money has generated another $3-4 million in private developments.
Many visitors were disappointed to see buildings, businesses, a bench, along with a downtown dumpster, tagged by green graffiti.
"That is so sad to hear because I love this neighborhood," Deniz Kocakulah shared.
"It is honestly upsetting to hear that somebody would come and vandalize this area," Paulson added.
Evansville police are aware of the crime. The department has a graffiti removing machine that officers have been using to try to clean up the areas.
Detectives welcome sharing any surveillance video showing who may be responsible.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.