Sunny Saturday, scattered storms Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies will kick off the weekend as Saturday’s high climbs to 85 degrees. An approaching weather maker will kick up a few showers and t-storms over Illinois on Saturday night. By Sunday, warm and more humid air will begin to flow back into the Tri-State. Scattered afternoon and evening storms possible on Sunday with a high of 86. Next week will be dominated by a more active/unstable weather pattern. Partly sunny, humid days will be broken up by periods of showers and thunderstorms. Lightning and heavy rainfall appear to be the main threats. Daily highs will hit the upper 80s to near 90 and lows will only get into the lower 70s.