Sheriff’s Office: Wanted man arrested after getting stuck in chimney

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A wanted man was arrested after getting stuck in a chimney while trying to hide from law enforcement.
On Thursday, deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers with Evansville police and an Indiana state trooper, went to a home on E. Riverside Drive to serve an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Cody Sargent.
Authorities say Sargent was wanted for violating his probation, which stemmed from a criminal conviction on drug-related charges.
While hiding in the house, trying to avoid being captured, deputies say Sargent tried to escape by climbing up the fireplace chimney.
They say he got stuck about three-quarters of the way up.
Authorities say they had to take part of the chimney down to get Sargent out.
He was later taken to the hospital before being book in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.