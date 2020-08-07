Salvation Army hosting ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign in Evansville this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Donations are being collected for the Salvation Army’s “Stuff the Bus” campaign in Evansville starting on Friday.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Salvation Army will not be able to have volunteers this year, which officials say is making it hard to get the word out.
Donations boxes and school buses will be set up at four different Walmart locations around Evansville, as well as in Newburgh and Boonville.
“It’s very critical this effort works well because many of these children will not have the supplies they need to get back to school, and we want them to be successful students and they need supplies to do that,” Major Loren Carter with the Salvation Army said.
People can donate items from Friday through Sunday.
