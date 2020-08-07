Muhlenberg Co. Schools releases hybrid learning plan for students

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County Public Schools will start the year completely with virtual learning later this month, but school officials hope things don’t stay this way for that long.
While the ultimate goal remains having all students in person for class every day, 14 News is learning more on how the district plans to gradually transition from all virtual to a Hybrid Learning Model.
Officials with Muhlenberg County Schools plan to eventually combine in-person and virtual classes. Two days of the week will consist of in-person learning, while the other three will be done virtually at home.
When inside the school building, students in grades one through 12 would wear a face mask as the district follows CDC guidelines.
However, this reopening plan is fluid and subject to change, depending on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
