Mt. Vernon has 1st day of school with changes in place to keep everyone safe

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Students in Mt. Vernon will be heading back to their first day of school Friday morning. They’re going to see changes this year to keep them and the staff safe from COVID-19.
The school district has released detailed plans for how this school year will go, and they have backup plans for those plans.
School officials tell us they are prepared for things to change quickly with heading back to classrooms during a pandemic.
That’s why they have released a detailed plan for how the school year would look should they have to go virtual.
If the school year goes virtual, lessons will be pre-recorded and posted, and paper packets will be given to students who might not have the best access to the internet.
They know this is a difficult time for students, and these changes can be hard to understand, that’s why the district is providing a counselor and psychologist for students from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
They will also be requiring face masks, just like all Indiana schools.
The school district also announced a donation from SABIC is going to help them out this year by providing five WiFi hotspots in areas of need should they have to go virtual.
The Metropolitan School District Mount Vernon isn’t the only school district heading back to class Friday. North Gibson is also having their first day back.
More schools will be returning to the classroom next week. On Monday, North Posey will head back, and on Tuesday, Perry Central will have their first day of classes.
Tons of students are heading back on Wednesday, including, Grayville, Greater Jasper, North Spencer, South Spencer, Pike and Warrick County Schools.
On Thursday of next week, East Gibson, South Gibson and Wabash will have their first day of classes.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.