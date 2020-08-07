Henderson police investigating shooting that left 1 injured

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting that sent one to the hospital.
Just after 9 p.m., officers say they were dispatched to the area of JFK Basketball Courts at the intersection of Vine Street and S. Alves Street for a report of multiple gunshots.
When officers arrived, they were told there was a victim who had walked into Deaconess Hospital with a gunshot wound.
According to witnesses, there were several shots fired from around the intersection of Vine and S. Alves Street.
Police say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. They say the victim was treated then released from the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or Henderson Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.
