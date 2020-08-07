Henderson officials hold dedication ceremony for new footbridge in Atkinson Park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new footbridge is now open in Henderson County.
The footbridge is located along the riverwalk path in Atkinson Park.
City officials along with AB Services celebrated the opening with a dedication ceremony on Friday.
AB Services donated the trusses for the bridge.
14 News is hearing the trusses were recycled and made from an old skating rink in Henderson. The owner built the truss not knowing they would become this bridge.
“They have just been laying over there ever sense,” Larry Alexander with AB Services said. “But we just got the idea we would do something with them, and when we built them we had no idea of doing this, but once we got them built they fit, so it worked.”
City officials say Henderson locals have very fond memories of the old rink.
Now those memories will live on in this bridge, which is now open to the public.
