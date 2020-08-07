Green River District reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases; Hopkins Co. up 4 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 16 additional COVID-19 cases Friday.
Of those new cases, nine are in Henderson County, six are in Daviess County and one is in Webster County.
Green River health officials say they now have 1,661 confirmed cases in the district. They say 1,450 people have recovered.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing four new COVID-19 cases. The county has had a total of 407 cases and 320 recoveries.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 730 cases, 8 deaths, 649 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 618 cases, 10 deaths, 589 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 407 cases, 34 deaths, 320 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 360 cases, 8 death, 320 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 334 cases, 4 deaths, 279 recovered
- Webster Co. - 90 cases, 1 death, 73 recovered
- McLean Co. - 44 cases, 1 death, 39 recovered
- Union Co. - 59 cases, 50 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 44 cases, 40 recovered
The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing.
To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website and follow the COVID-19 test prompts.
You must be preregistered to be tested.
