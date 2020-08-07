First look inside EVSC classrooms ahead of 2020-2021 school year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scott Elementary School Principal Kimber Scarlett has missed the students and staff that fill the school building.
“We are so looking forward to having our boys and girls back in the building,” Scarlett said. “We’ve been preparing since March.”
The summer months have given them time to properly plan for this new year. Class sizes will be smaller and students will have their own assigned seats facing the same direction.
“So that if there is a student that would test positive, we can quickly contact trace and determine who has been in the vicinity of that particular child,” EVSC Chief Communication Officer Jason Woebkenberg said.
In gym class, designated areas are spaced out across the floor. Water fountains will only be available to fill up individual bottles. One teacher is even dividing visits to lockers by color groups.
“She will not send all of her students to their lockers at the same time, where they are shoulder to shoulder,” Woebkenberg said. “She has colors every fourth or fifth locker, so that she’ll send students out by the color coding system.”
Lunch time also spreads the students out and each new lunch group will sit at the opposite end of the table as the previous group to allow for the other side to be sanitized.
“We do have some buildings, every one is unique, where students may actually eat in their homeroom, or sit in their classroom and eat if we can’t accommodate everyone at a safe distance in the cafeteria setting,” Woebkenberg said.
“We’ve had a lot of time to prepare and to think, what is going to work for my building? Because every building is different,” Scarlett said.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.