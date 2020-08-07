EPD investigating baby death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called around 5:45 a.m. Friday to the 1500 block of Cumberland Avenue.
They say a woman told the she fell asleep with her one and a half month old child in her bed.
When she woke up, she discovered her child was not breathing.
Emergency crews were not able to resuscitate the baby.
Police say it’s being investigated by the Evansville Police Department’s Crime Scene, Adult Detective, and Juvenile Detective Units.
