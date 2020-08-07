Another beautiful day, but humidity & rain are just around the corner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our skies will stay mainly sunny for the next couple of days, but the heat and humidity will slowly creep back in this weekend, and an unsettled pattern will bring us daily rain chances throughout next week.
After starting the day with clear skies and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s, we will quickly climb through the 60s and 70s, breaking into the low 80s by lunchtime, and topping out in the mid 80s this afternoon. We also have plenty of sunshine and low humidity in the forecast all day!
Tonight will be clear and calm with low temperatures in the low 60s. Those conditions would typically lead to fog development this time of year, but I think the humidity will be a little to low, and we will probably not have enough moisture in the air for fog tonight.
Saturday will be another mainly sunny day, but it will also be a little warmer and a little more humid with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and heat index values in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Rain chances return to the forecast late Saturday night into Sunday morning and continue on and off throughout next week. A warm front will move through our region Sunday, but its associated cold front will slide just to our north with another warm front sliding in right behind it.
That means we will stay in the warm sector, so our high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s from Sunday through the middle of next week, but the boundary between warmer and cooler air will also be close enough to us to stir up some scattered showers and storms each day. However, we are not talking about a washout. There will probably be at least a little sunshine each day as well.
