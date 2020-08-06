Town of Chrisney receives $700K for water supply, distribution improvements

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Town of Chrisney in Spencer County was awarded $700,000 from the state for water supply and distribution improvements.
The money is a part of a $15.3 million federal grant that will go to 24 rural Hoosier communities to improve water infrastructure.
The Town of Chrisney will use the money to install a new disinfectant residual analyzer at the master meter and new upsized water lines on the west side of the system.
They also plan to replace eight hydrants throughout the system as well as refurbish the elevated water tank and renovate the water utility laboratory building.
