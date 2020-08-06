A Taste Of Autumn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A chilly start, near record lows, as temps drop into the mid to upper 50′s under clear skies. Mostly sunny and comfortable with high temperatures only in the upper 70′ to lower 80′s. A few cumulus clouds, less than Wednesday, during the afternoon otherwise mostly sunny. Tonight, clear and chilly with lows dropping into the upper 50′s.