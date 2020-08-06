A Taste Of Autumn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A chilly start, near record lows, as temps drop into the mid to upper 50′s under clear skies. Mostly sunny and comfortable with high temperatures only in the upper 70′ to lower 80′s. A few cumulus clouds, less than Wednesday, during the afternoon otherwise mostly sunny. Tonight, clear and chilly with lows dropping into the upper 50′s.
Friday, sunny and slightly warmer as high temps climb into the mid-80′s. However, temps will remain well below the average high of 90-degrees.
Much drier this Saturday with high temps in the upper 80′s. Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms possible during the afternoon.
