Southeastern IL College getting $1.7 million from state for new building

“Community colleges are vital hubs that provide advanced and continuing education, career and technical training, distance learning and workforce development,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the economy of every state in the nation, it is more critical than ever that we continue to invest in the state’s educational institutions so they can continue to provide resources that advance livelihoods and spur the economy. The return on this investment of over $100 million will be far greater, as these institutions provide close-to-home educational opportunities and the promise of a better future for Illinoisans throughout the state.”