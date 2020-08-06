EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More schools within the Evansville Catholic Diocese return to class Thursday morning.
School leaders at Good Shepherd have made adjustments to keep their students and staff safe.
The Diocese of Evansville started welcoming back its students Wednesday at Mater Dei High School. Thursday morning, more catholic school students are heading back to school, including students at Good Shepherd.
The Diocese of Evansville released its full back to school plan for the 2020-2021 school year.
The plan was created to help schools open safely and continue to give students the education they need.
Thursday morning, students will walk into their classrooms at Good Shepherd and see the changes in place to keep them safe.
This year, mass will look different. Instead of having it in person, it will be held virtually for students.
Social distancing measures will also be in place, and of course, masks will be required.
This year families are also encouraged to transport their children to and from school if possible. After school care will still be in place for elementary students with safety guidelines and social distancing measures in place.
Of course, a big question on students’ minds is probably about their favorite time of the day - recess.
It’s needed to socialize and grow, that’s why the Diocese of Evansville says it will still happen with precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Along with Good Shepherd, juniors and seniors head back to Mater Dei Thursday. St. Ben’s and Westside Catholic are also having their first day back.
Memorial High School is also going back, along with Christ the King, Holy Spirit, Holy Rosary and Resurrection.
On Friday, students in Mt. Vernon and North Gibson will return to class.
