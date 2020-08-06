Jones hopes to tune up Street Band in Groupie Doll

“She’s always been performing and trying hard,” Doyle said of the Street Band, the jockey’s first Grade 1 winner. “… Street Band is just incredible. I’ve been so fortunate and blessed to come across a filly like her. We’ve been together from the very beginning. The past two years, it’s been a development with each race we’ve gone into. I think it’s been an important key for both of us that we’ve been able to progress together so well. She’s highlighted my career in so many ways.”