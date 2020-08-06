Jasper Elementary hosts Parade of Families before start of school year

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Elementary School hosted the Parade of Families Wednesday night.
It was hosted live on the School’s Facebook page.
Parents drove their students through the parking lot with teachers waiting on the sidewalks to wave and speak to them as they drove by. Some even had signs on their windows with the names of their teachers.
Jasper Elementary is new this year.
Students from Fifth Street and Tenth Street Elementary schools are now being combined into one school.
School leaders tell us COVID-19 did slow down the project’s progression, but they will be ready for the first day of school.
The school on Portersville Road was built right next door to the middle school.
Officials say parents will want to make sure they are familiar with the traffic patterns for drop-off and pickup for those two schools.
School leaders also have a list of COVID-19 procedures and protocols that students will follow when they head back to class on Wednesday, August 12.
