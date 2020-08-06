ISP: Mother arrested for impaired driving while transporting 2 children

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Illinois mother is in jail after troopers say she was driving under the influence with her two children in the car.
Indiana State Police troopers say around 10 Wednesday night, they stopped a driver on SR 64, east of CR 100 North, for driving left of center.
The driver was identified as 48-year-old Deana Hoffman of Crossville, Illinois.
Troopers say Hoffman showed signs of impairment, and her children, aged 15 and four, were in the vehicle with her.
Authorities say they determined that Hoffman was under the influence of morphine.
She was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail. She faces an operating a vehicle while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent charge.
Hoffman’s two kids were released to a family member, according to state police.
