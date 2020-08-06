Heat and humidity sneak back in by end of weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and pleasant across the region again on Thursday. Clear skies Thursday night with a Friday with a low of 60. Sunny Friday and Saturday with highs in the middle 80s. A warm front will lift through the Tri-State on Sunday and bring back tropical moisture. Partly cloudy skies will allow sunshine to push the temp up to 90. A few scattered showers possible over southern Illinois by late Sunday. Next week will bring a typical August pattern. It will be sunny, hot and humid with highs near 90 and a daily chance for mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms.