Heat and humidity sneak back in by end of weekend

By Jeff Lyons | August 6, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT - Updated August 6 at 1:12 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and pleasant across the region again on Thursday.  Clear skies Thursday night with a Friday with a low of 60.  Sunny Friday and Saturday with highs in the middle 80s.  A warm front will lift through the Tri-State on Sunday and bring back tropical moisture.  Partly cloudy skies will allow sunshine to push the temp up to 90.  A few scattered showers possible over southern Illinois by late Sunday.  Next week will bring a typical August pattern.  It will be sunny, hot and humid with highs near 90 and a daily chance for mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.