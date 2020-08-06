Green River District reports 29 additional COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 29 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday.
Of those new cases, 10 are in Daviess County, eight are in Henderson County, four are in Webster County, there are three cases in both Ohio and Union counties, and one new case in Hancock County.
Green River health officials say they’ve had a total of 1,645 confirmed cases in the district. They say 1,434 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing one new case of COVID-19. They have had a total of 403 cases and 320 recoveries.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 724 cases, 8 deaths, 644 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 617 cases, 10 deaths, 583 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 403 cases, 34 deaths, 320 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 360 cases, 8 death, 317 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 325 cases, 4 deaths, 273 recovered
- Webster Co. - 89 cases, 1 death, 73 recovered
- McLean Co. - 44 cases, 1 death, 38 recovered
- Union Co. - 59 cases, 49 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 44 cases, 40 recovered
The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing.
To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website and follow the COVID-19 test prompts.
You must be preregistered to be tested.
