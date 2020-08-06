EVSC prepares for opening day as students tackle virtual learning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In two weeks, the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is set to go ahead with the 2020-21 school year. This time around, more students re-enrolled in the virtual learning academy than ever before.
Approximately 80 students are usually in the program. However, 1,400 students have already enrolled for this upcoming year.
“A substantial increase over the past, but we’ve also then shifted capacity as those numbers go up,” EVSC Chief Communication Officer Jason Woebkenberg said. “We’ve been able to take teachers from our traditional buildings and then shift them over to provide virtual academy support.”
Social distancing guidelines will be in place inside classrooms, along with fewer students and extended lunch periods.
“We’re really having to extend those periods - the entire lunch periods - so we can get students in and out of the cafeteria,” Woebkenberg said. “But again, just like in the classrooms, we will be having fewer numbers so that students are able to eat their lunch while remaining social distanced.”
The health and safety of both students and staff are considered a priority. The social distancing strategies have been implemented to keep close contact numbers down in an effort to limit as many students and staff members from having to undergo quarantine procedures.
“We will be wearing masks in areas where you cannot practice social distance,” Woebkenberg said. “So trying to make sure that we are doing things as safely as possible, so that in the event of a positive test, you have fewer people impacted for potential close contacts.”
