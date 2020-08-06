Evansville Gun Club member responds to NRA lawsuit

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - News broke on Thursday regarding New York Attorney General Letitia James, who filed a lawsuit against the National Rifle Association and four individuals, accusing leaders of exploiting the organization for personal gain.
“Well look around - all this facility would be gone, probably,” Harold Bowers, NRA member and club manager of the Evansville Gun Club said. “Well there’s like 247,000 people who shoot trap alone and those people are very adamant about it, and it’s very important to them.”
If the NRA is dissolved, Bowers says local high school trap shooting teams would potentially no longer have funding because these teams receive grant money from the gun rights advocacy group.
“We have the Boy Scouts, our Cub Scouts, and we have a youth day that usually brings in 125 kids,” Bowers said.
Bowers claims he could lose his gun rights if the NRA is dissolved because the organization wouldn’t exist to defend those rights.
“I retired my regular job and I took this on - this is 25 years ago,” Bowers said. “And it’s become a part of me.”
One of the four individuals named in the lawsuit is longtime NRA leader Wayne LaPierre.
