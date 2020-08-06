EPD searching for man accused of stealing car, using victim’s credit card

The Evansville Police Department continues to search for a man accused of stealing a car and then trying to use the victim's credit card. (Source: Evansville Police Department)
August 6, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT - Updated August 6 at 9:57 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police is looking for a man accused of stealing a car and then trying to use the credit card he found inside the vehicle.

According to the Evansville Police Department, the man stole a red Chevy Impala from Owensboro, before attempting to use the victim’s credit card to pay for gas. However, the card was denied.

The vehicle was later found at a cemetery in Rockport.

The suspect is shown in the picture below:

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the EPD Auto Theft Unit at 812-436-7967.

