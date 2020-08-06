EPD searching for man accused of stealing car, using victim’s credit card

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police is looking for a man accused of stealing a car and then trying to use the credit card he found inside the vehicle.
According to the Evansville Police Department, the man stole a red Chevy Impala from Owensboro, before attempting to use the victim’s credit card to pay for gas. However, the card was denied.
The vehicle was later found at a cemetery in Rockport.
The suspect is shown in the picture below:
Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the EPD Auto Theft Unit at 812-436-7967.
