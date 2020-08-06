Diesel fuel released into White River in Pike Co.

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is reporting that diesel fuel spilled into the White River sometime on Thursday night.
The release was reported by Indianapolis Power & Light at the utility’s power generating plant in Petersburg.
IDEM says the threat of any further release is currently low, but residents may notice a sheen on the water, or the smell of petroleum coming from the White River.
Officials are recommending people nearby to avoid the section of the river between Petersburg and the Wabash River until that sheen goes away.
