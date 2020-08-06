Art Collector faces full field in RUNHAPPY Ellis Park Derby

“First time we ran against him here, we were at the back of the pack, there was no pace,” said Brad Cox, Shared Sense’s trainer. “I was pleased with the effort. They almost broke the track record; the track was quick. Honestly, we were the second-best horse that day. He bounced out of it in good shape. We turned our attention to the Indiana Derby and it worked out extremely well. Obviously the other horse went on to pick off a Grade 2 at Keeneland very impressively. Both horses seem to be going the right way right now, and I’m excited about Sunday.”