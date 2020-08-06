Apollo set to hold in-person graduation for Class of 2020

August 6, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT - Updated August 6 at 5:23 AM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Seniors of Apollo High School will get the chance to make some memories Thursday night.

School leaders have made it possible for them to host an in-person graduation.

A survey went out at the beginning of last month, asking students and their parents what they’d like to do about their commencement ceremony. A third said they wanted to celebrate in-person.

To make it safe, seniors are being limited to how many guests they can have, and everyone must wear a mask.

The ceremony is being held at 8:30 Thursday night at the school’s football stadium.

