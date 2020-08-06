Apollo set to hold in-person graduation for Class of 2020

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Seniors of Apollo High School will get the chance to make some memories Thursday night.
School leaders have made it possible for them to host an in-person graduation.
A survey went out at the beginning of last month, asking students and their parents what they’d like to do about their commencement ceremony. A third said they wanted to celebrate in-person.
To make it safe, seniors are being limited to how many guests they can have, and everyone must wear a mask.
The ceremony is being held at 8:30 Thursday night at the school’s football stadium.
