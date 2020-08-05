Goodwill Industries celebrates 85th anniversary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday was officially declared “Goodwill Industries Day” in Evansville.
After a slow down during the COVID-19 pandemic, donations have started to pick back up.
Connie Ralph, the president and CEO at Evansville Goodwill Industries, told 14 News this had been her most challenging year with the organization in nearly 30 years.
“I can’t recall anything ever stoping our business models in its tracks and so that has been the biggest challenge,” Ralph said. “And probably as a whole - Goodwill across the entire country - we’re not prepared because nobody ever dreamed there would be something that would literally shut us down for over a month.”
For those interested in applying for jobs at Evansville Goodwill Industries, people can visit the organization’s official website.
Goodwill is currently looking to hire new employees.
