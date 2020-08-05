Green River District reporting 8th COVID-19 death in Ohio Co.; District up 12 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting a new COVID-19 death and 12 additional cases Wednesday.
Of those new cases, four are in Daviess County, three are in Henderson County, another three are in Webster County, and two are in Ohio County.
The person who died was a resident of Ohio County.
Green River health officials say they have had 1,616 confirmed cases in the district and 1,491 recoveries.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county-total to 402. They are reporting that 314 people have recovered. Officials say they have 54 active cases in the county.
You can watch Hopkins County weekly COVID-19 update below.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 714 cases, 8 deaths, 636 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 617 cases, 10 deaths, 583 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 402 cases, 34 deaths, 314 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 357 cases, 8 death, 316 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 317 cases, 4 deaths, 269 recovered
- Webster Co. - 85 cases, 1 death, 73 recovered
- McLean Co. - 44 cases, 1 death, 37 recovered
- Union Co. - 56 cases, 48 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 43 cases, 40 recovered
The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing.
To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website and follow the COVID-19 test prompts.
You must be preregistered to be tested.
