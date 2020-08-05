Warrick Co. schools release guideline for students who contract COVID-19

WARRICK Co., Ky (WFIE) - The Warrick County School Corporation is providing a closer look at an important question - What happens if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19?
According to the school corporation, if a person tests positive and is symptomatic, they must remain home in isolation for at least 10 days from the day symptoms begin, and be fever free for 24 hours without medication before they can return.
If they don’t have symptoms, the same rules apply - isolation would begin from the day the test was taken.
If a person tests negative but has COVID symptoms, they’re still required to isolate for 10 days, in case of a false negative test.
And if a person is asymptomatic, but was in close contact with some who has COVID-19, they’re asked to quarantine for 14 days.
You can visit the Warrick County School Corporation’s website for more information.
