Some schools within the Evansville Catholic Diocese return to school

“We are called by Catholics to be in community with one another. So we want to do that really really well,” said Superintendent of the Diocese of Evansville Dr. Daryl Hagan. ”We feel having our students in school, in the building, is the best option for our students. So to say that a student would be able to have a virtual option over here, that doesn’t keep them in community if it keeps them at home and not in our school. If we are closed for two weeks, or a certain period, then all the teachers would then be able to move to the virtual.”