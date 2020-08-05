Signature School students return to class

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Signature School in downtown Evansville will be welcoming back students for the fall semester Wednesday morning.
They’re following some new procedures this year to keep students and staff safe.
School leaders say everyone should have their temperatures taken before they head out for the day. Anyone who has a temperature of 100 degrees or higher is asked to stay home.
Students will also be excused to wear face masks while inside the building.
Officials say students will also be expected to sanitize their area before and after each class.
