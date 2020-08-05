Resident at Evansville Rescue Mission tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say a resident at the Evansville Rescue Mission has tested positive for COVID-19. They say the resident was admitted to the hospital.
As a result, we are told 27 people have been tested and are currently waiting for those results.
According to officials, all of those residents are quarantined separately.
We are told they’ve had very strict protocols in place since the 2nd week of March with cleaning and disinfecting, mask-wearing, and social distancing.
The facility has 222 beds, and rescue mission officials say the resident count has been reduced to 100 or less.
The Evansville Rescue Mission is working with the health department on contact tracing.
