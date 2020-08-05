Reopen Evansville Task Force launches Rent & Utility Assistance Portal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Reopen Evansville Task Force announced Wednesday the launch of the Rent & Utility Assistance Portal.
City officials say the portal connects residents who have been impacted by COVID-19 with rent and utility financial assistance, payment arrangement programs and legal help.
The state-issued moratorium for evictions, foreclosures and utility shut-offs expires August 14.
The task force will update the portal as more assistance becomes available.
To learn more about these programs, visit the Reopen Evansville website.
